F1 Video

Spain GP - Carlos Sainz 360 hotlap - Scuderia Toro Rosso

Carlos can’t wait to have some fun tackling the Barcelona circuit that hosts his home race, the Spanish Grand Prix, this Sunday. To see him in action on the simulator, all you have to do is click on the play button and find out how our driver tackles a fast lap of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.