Russian GP: Daniil Kvyat 360 hotlap at Toro Rosso

This is the home race for Daniil Kvyat, so join him for an hotlap around the Sochi Autodrom! Enjoy this 360 video, surrounded by all of the Scuderia Toro Rosso past cars, and find out all the secrets of the home to the Russian Grand Prix.

