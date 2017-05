F1 Video

The Red Bull RB7 – Daniel Ricciardo On The Car That Won The 2011 F1 World Championship | M1TG

Securing 12 wins in 19 races across the 2011 season, the Red Bull RB7 is widely considered to be one of the most dominant cars in Formula One history. Under the stewardship of drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, the team also achieved three 1-2 finishes and secured pole position in all but one Grand Prix that year. Chief Designer Rob Gray joins 2016 Monaco GP pole-winner Daniel Ricciardo to find out more.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.