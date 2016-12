F1 Video

Red Bull Racing: 2016 In Their Own Words

We hear from various members on the Red Bull Racing Team and at the Factory about the key events that unfolded in The World of Red Bull Racing this year. From the matte livery at the start of the season, our season expectations, Max Verstappen joining the Team, the infamous Monaco pit stop, our Home Race in Austria, Max's first win in Spain, the 1-2 in Malaysia all the way through to “Shoey, Shoey... Shoey”, join us as we dive deep into the our 2016 season.