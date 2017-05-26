F1 Video

Ray-Ban Scuderia Ferrari Collection

In the 2017 season Ray-Ban joins forces with Scuderia Ferrari. Matching the audacity, ambition and adrenalin of the racetrack, Ray-Ban takes it up a notch with state-of-the-art design and technology, pushing the limits to meet new challenges with high performance style – introducing the exclusive Ray-Ban for Scuderia Ferrari Collection.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.