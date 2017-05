F1 Video

Perspective Of A Champion – IndyCar’s Simon Pagenaud On Ambition, Senna & The 2017 Indy 500 | M1TG

2016 was a year to remember for IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud. Having secured the series title, the Frenchman now has his sights set on a repeat performance this year, starting with the much-coveted Indy 500 – a race he considers to be a ‘dream’ to win. Mobil 1 The Grid caught up with the Penske driver to find out more about his hopes for 2017 and why Brazil’s Ayrton Senna remains an inspiration to his racing career.

