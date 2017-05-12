F1 Video

A perfect lap at the Spanish Grand Prix with Max Verstappen

A year on from the stunning Spanish Grand Prix drive, the young Dutchman returns to Barcelona for another crack at the tricky and technically demanding Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. In this video guide to the circuit, Max explains just what the 2017 cars’ greater downforce will mean for cornering speed, how will lap time be affected, why Turn 4 is “never a perfect corner” and why, for him, it’s Turn 9 that provides the biggest thrills.

