ONBOARD & HIGH SPEED SELFIE! - Nico Rosberg's last drive in W07!

Newly crowned F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg takes his winning Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid car for a final spin just after announcing his retirement from the sport. Will we ever see him in this car again? Check out the awesome selfie at 0:51!

 

