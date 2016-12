F1 Video

Nico Rosberg drives final laps in his F1 W07 car

Just days after announcing his retirement from the sport, Nico Rosberg went to visit his Mercedes-Benz colleagues in Stuttgart to thank them for the part they played in securing his first-ever Drivers' Championship win. Watch the video to see him wowing the crowds in his Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid car for what could be the very last time.