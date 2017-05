F1 Video

Monaco GP - Daniil Kvyat 360 hotlap - Scuderia Toro Rosso

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix feels like another home race for Daniil Kvyat, as he lives in Montecarlo. Follow him during his hotlap, surrounded by the Scuderia Toro Rosso's history.

Russian subtitles available.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.