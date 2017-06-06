F1 Video

Michael Schumacher private in his Museum!

Michael Schumacher, the most popular racing driver in Germany and one of the greatest of all time in the history of motorsport, has a own museum! Last year we visited his personal museum in Marburg, Germany. In the building of the 'Deutsche Vermögensberatung' there are all trophys and many memories from the champ. We spoke with his manager Sabine Kehm, motorsport photographer Ferdi Kräling and curator Michael Schumacher exhibition Katharina Knoll about the person Michael Schumacher.

