Mercedes-Benz CAR-nage! Burnouts - onboard - F1 & DTM!

An epic wrap up of all the track action during the Team's Championship celebrations at Mercedes-Benz HQ in Stuttgart. Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton drove the W07 and W05 Championship-winning cars, the F1 safety car was there as well as Mercedes-Benz DTM and ADAC GT Masters drivers.