F1 Video

McLaren Ultimate Silverstone Gaming Masterclass | WFG

Presenting the ultimate gaming track guide, courtesy of our first World's Fastest Gamer finalist, Harry Jacks.

Find out more about World's Fastest Gamer and the hunt to find McLaren's next simulator driver here: http://www.mclaren.com/WFG

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.