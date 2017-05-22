F1 Video

Max Verstappen Breaks Zandvoort Lap Record!

Max Verstappen breaks the lap record at Circuit Park Zandvoort with a 1:19.511 during the Jumbo Race Dagen!

This weekend the Live Demo team were at Circuit Park Zandvoort with the RB8 and Max Verstappen in tow, performing for his home audience – which, judging from the crowd, seems to be about half the population of Holland.

