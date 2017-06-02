F1 Video

The Magic Of Montreal – Williams' Lance Stroll Previews The 2017 Canadian Grand Prix | M1TG

With the Formula One Championship now set for Montreal, Williams Martini Racing's Lance Stroll shares his thoughts on the prospect of competing at his home race. The teenager will be the first Canadian on the grid since Jacques Villeneuve in 2006.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.