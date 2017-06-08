F1 Video

"It's like an American French place!" - Esteban Ocon talks Canada

Esteban Ocon may have never driven on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but he's a big fan of the Canadian GP weekend and can't wait to get on track.

Our French ace talks about the circuit, the city and much more as we preview the next round of the championship.

