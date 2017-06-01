F1 Video

Lewis On His Digital Life and the #TataCommsF1Prize!

We caught up with Lewis in Monaco to talk all things digital and his thoughts on this year's Tata Communications F1 Connectivity Prize...

Find out more and enter the competition here: http://prize.tatacommunications.com/

DISCLAIMER: This video was originally filmed as a Facebook live, so the quality isn't quite as stunning as the Monaco marina we're afraid... hope you enjoy nonetheless! 🙂

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.