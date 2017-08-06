Last one to leave, please turn the lights out! F1 shuts down for the summer.

The F1 summer shutdown is upon us. The Red Bull Racing factory goes dark, servers power down, machine shops still. For the first time in a long time the radio in the race bays is turned off and silence has reign. We’ll be back in two weeks, ready to charge into the second half of a fascinating season.
First up, the familiar double act of Spa and Monza, then away in the Far East and Wild West. Should be exciting. But for now, would the last person to leave, kindly turn out the lights…
