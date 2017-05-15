F1 Video

What kit does an F1 driver wear? Daniel Ricciardo explains!

Pulling on all the gear needed to go racing is part of every Formula One driver’s pre-race mental preparation, a step-by-step ritual that’s akin to pulling on a suit of armour before heading into battle… or if you’re Daniel Ricciardo it’s about the “silky smooth” feeling of a good pair or fireproof pants or the necessity of a balaclava that doesn’t “smell like Max”.

So, just what clothing will the Honey Badger be dressing to impress with in Barcelona?

In our exclusive video Daniel takes us through each element, from the “the fluoro bad boy” that is his race suit to the boots that provide for the perfect ‘shoey’ and, of course, his “most beautiful possession of all”, his nicely polished helmet.

