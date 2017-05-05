Introducing World's Fastest Gamer

McLaren, in partnership with Logitech G, becomes the first F1 team to enter the esports arena. Announcing World’s Fastest Gamer – the world’s most intense and demanding competition for virtual racers.
It’s a competition that comes with the greatest job in esports – a role with McLaren as one of our official simulator drivers.
