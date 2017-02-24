F1 Video

Introducing the McLaren-Honda MCL32

The dynamic orange and black livery of the McLaren-Honda MCL32 reflects the team’s glorious 50-plus-year history, and heralds the dawn of a new era.

MCL32’s new colour scheme blends old-school McLaren history with contemporary thinking on vehicle livery design. It has been exclusively painted by long-term partner AkzoNobel Sikkens, in Tarocco Orange, a custom McLaren colour with a pearl sparkle, and a contrasting satin black and gloss white finish.

The new colouration is intended not only to revisit McLaren’s past but also to kick-start a fresh chapter in the team’s history.

The MCL32 was officially launched at the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre on February 24th. View the official launch event livestream.