Indy 101 – Fernando Alonso, Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti & More Preview The 2017 Indy 500 | M1TG

Widely regarded as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500 is truly an event like no other. And for this year's 101st running, global interest is higher than ever before as two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso makes his bid to drink the famous milk in Victory Lane. IndyCar drivers Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castoneves, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon and Fernando Alonso himself all share their thoughts as the excitement builds ahead of the main event next weekend.

