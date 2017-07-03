Home Advantage – Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner Previews The 2017 F1 Austrian Grand Prix | M1TG

After Daniel Ricciardo' s victory at Baku City Circuit, Red Bull Racing's season is finally coming together. Next up on the F1 calendar is RBR's home race, at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, a race at which Ricciardo's teammate Max Verstappen last year finished on the podium. The team will be hoping for more success this year, as Team Principal Christian Horner explains.

