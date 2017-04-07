F1 Video

Hardest braking point 2017 Chinese GP

The hardest braking point on the Shanghai International Circuit is at the end of the longest straight, ahead of turn 14. The driver has to slow down from 330 km/h to 66 km/h in just 3 seconds over 129 meters. The calculated brake energy involved is 2,380 kW. The driver is subjected to 4.7 g, while he pushes with 125 kg onto the brake.