Ferrari Tribute Targa Florio 2017 - The Official Ferrari Magazine

The Targa Florio, first held in 1906, is one of the world’s oldest car races. Over the years it has seen the participation of a number of great drivers such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Arturo Merzario and Nino Vaccarella... Read more: http://magazine.ferrari.com/en/events/2017/04/27/news/2017_ferrari_tribute_to_targa_florio_sicily-25742/

