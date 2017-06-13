The F1 Raft Race with Red Bull Racing!

The F1 Raft Race returns to Montréal for the Canadian Grand Prix, 2017, as the Bulls, led by Christian Horner, take to the high seas for a race with a difference!
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Azerbaijan '17
|10% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Austria '17
|60% Sold Out
|Book Now
|UK '17
|60% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Hungary '17
|50% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|75% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Italy '17
|30% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Malaysia '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Japan '17
|Available
|Book Now
|USA '17
|10% Discount
|Book Now
|Mexico '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Brazil '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Abu Dhabi '17
|30% Discount
|Book Now
|Monaco '18
|Available
|Book Now