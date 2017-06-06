F1 Video

F1! Full throttle in Canada!

The hardest braking point on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is at turn 13. The driver has to slow down around 174 km/h over just 49 meters. The calculated brake energy involved is 2,379kW. The driver is subjected to 4.7 g, while he pushes with 161 kg onto the brake.

