F1 Video

F1 Explained: 2017 Car Decals

From the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix onwards, driver names will appear on the side of each F1 car – and the existing driver numbers on the front will conform to a newly defined regulatory size.

The target? To make each car – and, more to the point, each driver – more easily identifiable for the fans. Find out how the design team at Silver Arrows HQ went about creating a fresh new look for the W08…

