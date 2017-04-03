F1 2017 Explained: Oil #SimpliF1ed

F1-Fansite.com

Time to delve deep into the heart of the Formula One Power Unit! What exactly does engine oil do? And how does our specially developed Petronas Syntium fuel enhance that process? Watch to find out - with the help of the Epson Ultra Short Distance HD Projector!

 

