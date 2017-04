F1 Video

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen meet the fans in Bahrain

BAHRAIN, SIGN US UP! Some fan time with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen in Bahrain? Sign us up! The Bulls head out to meet the fans in Sakhir ahead of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

