Could You Work in F1?

Ever dreamed of landing a job in Formula One? We caught up with some of Mercedes F1 female team-mates on International Women’s Day to learn a bit more about the huge range of career opportunities around the factory.

Interested? Check out http://careers.mercedesamgf1.com/

