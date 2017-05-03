F1 Video

Coming soon: La Piadina

Get ready! Next week, the first Driver’s Kitchen episode will be on your screens! Are you ready to see both Carlos and Daniil race in the kitchen and find out who cooks the best ‘Piadina’ (the typically Italian flatbread)?! While your wait, get your predictions in!

