A Champion Of 2 Worlds – Remembering John Surtees (1934-2017) | M1TG

Mobil 1 The Grid remembers John Surtees – the only man in motorsport to have won world titles on both 2 & 4 wheels. The British legend won the 500cc Motorcycle Grand Prix Championship in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, before going on to win the Formula One World Championship in 1964.