CHALLENGE NICO! Who can beat the F1 champion in the simulator?!

On top of spending a day with their hero 2016 F1 Champion Nico Rosberg and driving around Mercedes-Benz World's off road course in a 4x4, last month's competition winners also got to challenge Nico in the simulator. Watch to find out who came out on top!
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Australia '17
|35% discount
|Book Now
|China '17
|10% discount
|Book Now
|Spain '17
|20% discount
|Book Now
|Monaco '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Canada '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Austria '17
|20% discount
|Book Now
|UK '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Hungary '17
|20% discount
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|11% discount
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|10% discount
|Book Now