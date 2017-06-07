F1 Video

Celebrating 40 Years of Williams in F1 with our fans and past legends

Looking back on an incredible day at Silverstone​, celebrating 40 Years of Williams in F1 with our fans and legends from the team's history

Thank you so much to more than 30,000 fans of the team who came to see us, as well as Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg, Keke Rosberg, Riccardo Patrese, David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Pastor Maldonado, Alex Wurz, Antonio Pizzonia, Martin Brundle and of course Sir Patrick Head and Sir Frank Williams.

As well as the 2017 FW40, we demonstrated several iconic cars from the team's history, including the 1992 championship-winning FW14B, the never-raced FW08B six-wheeler and the 2014 FW36.

Williams Heritage also invited several customers to run cars, including the first ever Williams F1 car, the 1977 March 761.

And BMW demonstrated its 1999 Le Mans 24 Hours winning V12 LMR, which was built by Williams.

