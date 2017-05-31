F1 Video

A Caravan Race with an F1 twist! Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen take it to the Red Bull Ring

here’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy competition between team-mates and Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen never shy away from a challenge.

So who would come out on top when the speedsters got behind the wheel of an Aston Martin super car attached by a tow bar to a caravan?

