F1 Video

Bahrain GP: Carlos Sainz 360 hotlap by Toro Rosso

Carlos Sainz takes you around the Bahrain International Circuit, have a 360 look together with Scuderia Toro Rosso driver!

The strip of tarmac runs for 5.4 kilometres and in the race the drivers will tackle it a total of 57 times, covering a total distance of 308.2 kilometres, for the second round of the 2017 Formula 1 Championship.

The track surface is particularly abrasive, therefore Pirelli is supplying the same compounds we had in China, namely the Supersoft, Soft and Medium.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter Tweet

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.