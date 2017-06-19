F1 Video

Azerbaijan GP - Daniil Kvyat 360 hotlap - Scuderia Toro Rosso

It's time to enjoy a virtual lap of the Baku's track, this time with Daniil Kvyat at the wheel (russian subtitles available). Our Russian driver is our guide around the streets of the splendid Azerbaijani capital. It's a breathtaking scene, where the drivers rush at speeds in excess of 300 kms/h through the streets of the city centre, until reaching the narrow medieval area where the track has its narrowest point, no wider than seven metres. Old and new meld together, delivering a unique Grand Prix, full of all the tricky bits that one associates with a street circuit: it requires a driver to dig deep and drive precisely.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.