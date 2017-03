F1 News

Australian GP - Carlos Sainz 360 hotlap - Scuderia Toro Rosso

We're sure that, just like us, you're dying for the Formula 1 cars to start whizzing round the Melbourne track. Carlos Sainz simply couldn't wait and has already completed a virtual lap of Albert Park. Where did he do it? In Faenza, surrounded by all our past cars, from the STR1 to the STR11.