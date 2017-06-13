F1 Video

70 Years Celebrations - Monza, June 9th-11th 2017

The Monza raceway and the city of Milan have been the stars of a great Ferrari weekend. On Saturday and Sunday the Ferrari Challenge Europe held the four races of the second round of the European Series. Almost fifty drivers offered great racing action and a lot of thrills at the wheel of the 488 Challenge, the brand new race car introduced for the 25th year of the world’s most famous one-make series championship, the first equipped with a turbo engine.

To further enrich the weekend, in the paddock were available all the initiatives linked to Ferrari’s 70 years: the entire range was on display, including the limited edition LaFerrari Aperta, the 70-year iconic model. Enthusiasts were able to purchase the official merchandise available at the Ferrari Store and had the chance to prove their ability at the wheel of the F1 simulator. On Friday, a symbolic parade including cars from Switzerland and Italy, kicked off the weekend allowing customers to drive together from Monza through to the Piazza Castello in Milan, a way to honour the Italian city and celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the brand together with the extended Ferrari family of owners, drivers and fans alike.

