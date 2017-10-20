F1 Video

2017 USA Thursday Press Conference Video

Watch part 1 of the press conference of Thursday with Marcus Ericsson, Caros Sianz, Lewis Hamilton and Brendon Hartley talking about the upcoming 2017 USA Grand Prix on Circuit of the Americas.

Watch part 2 of the press conference of Thursday with Nico Hulkenberg, Romain Grosjean, Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen who talk about the upcoming 2017 USA Grand Prix on Circuit of the Americas.

