2017 Russian GP: Full On-Board Lap Of Sochi Autodrom

Designed by Herman Tilke, the Sochi Autodrom circuit has been a regular fixture on the Formula One series calendar since 2014. Ahead of the 2017 Russian Grand Prix, Mobil 1 The Grid takes a lap of the 5.848 km circuit.

