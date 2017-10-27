F1 Video

2017 Mexico Thursday Press Conference Video

Watch part 1 of the press conference of Thursday with Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Pascal Wehrlein talking about the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Watch part 2 of the press conference of Thursday with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasley who talk about the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.