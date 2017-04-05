2003 Michael Schumacher at Ferrari F1 compilation

Video compilation of footage of Michael Schumacher winning the 2003 F1 drivers championship.
6 races won
1 retirement
8 podiums
5 pole positions
5 fastest laps in a race
93 points
He also was on fire in the pit
Was lapped by Fernando Alonso at the Hungarian Grand Prix
And crashed out of the race in Brazil
Michael Schumacher info & statistics: http://www.f1-fansite.com/f1-drivers/michael-schumacher/
Micheal Schumacher news: http://www.f1-fansite.com/tag/michael-schumacher-news/
