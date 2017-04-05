F1 Video

2003 Michael Schumacher at Ferrari F1 compilation

Video compilation of footage of Michael Schumacher winning the 2003 F1 drivers championship.

6 races won

1 retirement

8 podiums

5 pole positions

5 fastest laps in a race

93 points

He also was on fire in the pit

Was lapped by Fernando Alonso at the Hungarian Grand Prix

And crashed out of the race in Brazil

