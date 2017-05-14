Starting Grid 2017 Spanish F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit
Pirelli brings the three hardest compounds in the Formula 1 range for the first time this year: P Zero Orange hard, P Zero White medium, and P Zero Yellow soft. This is to cope with the notoriously high demands put on the tyres at the Circuit de Catalunya: caused not only by the famous long and fast corners, but also by the abrasive surface and likelihood of warm weather. As a regular testing venue, including two sessions earlier this year, Barcelona is the track that the teams probably know best – but a lot has changed since the last visit, just over two months ago…
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,149
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:19,200
|0,051
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:19,373
|0,224
|4
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:19,439
|0,290
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19,706
|0,557
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:20,175
|1,026
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:21,048
|1,899
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:21,070
|1,921
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:21,232
|2,083
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:21,272
|2,123
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,329
|2,180
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:21,371
|2,222
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:21,397
|2,248
|14
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,517
|2,368
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:21,803
|2,654
|16
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:22,332
|3,183
|17
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:22,401
|3,252
|18
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Williams
|1:22,411
|3,262
|19
|47
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Renault
|1:22,532
|3,383
|20
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:22,746
|3,597
