F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Spanish F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit

2017 Spanish Grand Prix Tyre Compounds

Pirelli brings the three hardest compounds in the Formula 1 range for the first time this year: P Zero Orange hard, P Zero White medium, and P Zero Yellow soft. This is to cope with the notoriously high demands put on the tyres at the Circuit de Catalunya: caused not only by the famous long and fast corners, but also by the abrasive surface and likelihood of warm weather. As a regular testing venue, including two sessions earlier this year, Barcelona is the track that the teams probably know best – but a lot has changed since the last visit, just over two months ago…

F1 Grid 2017 Spanish Grand Prix

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.