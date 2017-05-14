F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Starting Grid 2017 Spanish F1 GP

F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Spanish F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit

2017 Spanish Grand Prix Tyre Compounds

Pirelli brings the three hardest compounds in the Formula 1 range for the first time this year: P Zero Orange hard, P Zero White medium, and P Zero Yellow soft. This is to cope with the notoriously high demands put on the tyres at the Circuit de Catalunya: caused not only by the famous long and fast corners, but also by the abrasive surface and likelihood of warm weather. As a regular testing venue, including two sessions earlier this year, Barcelona is the track that the teams probably know best – but a lot has changed since the last visit, just over two months ago…

 

F1 Grid 2017 Spanish Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,149
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:19,2000,051
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,3730,224
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:19,4390,290
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,7060,557
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:20,1751,026
714Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:21,0481,899
811Sergio PérezForce India1:21,0701,921
919Felipe MassaWilliams1:21,2322,083
1031Esteban OconForce India1:21,2722,123
1120Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:21,3292,180
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:21,3712,222
1327Nico HülkenbergRenault1:21,3972,248
148Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:21,5172,368
1594Pascal WehrleinSauber1:21,8032,654
169Marcus EricssonSauber1:22,3323,183
1730Jolyon PalmerRenault1:22,4013,252
182Stoffel VandoorneWilliams1:22,4113,262
1947Sergey SirotkinRenault1:22,5323,383
2026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:22,7463,597

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls