Starting Grid 2017 Singapore F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:39,491
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:39,814
|0,323
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:39,840
|0,349
|4
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:40,069
|0,578
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:40,126
|0,635
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:40,810
|1,319
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:41,013
|1,522
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:41,179
|1,688
|9
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:41,398
|1,907
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:42,056
|2,565
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:42,107
|2,616
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:42,246
|2,755
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:42,338
|2,847
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:42,760
|3,269
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:43,883
|4,392
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:43,756
|4,265
|17
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:44,014
|4,523
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:44,728
|5,237
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:45,059
|5,568
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:45,570
|6,079
Note: Car nr. 9 - Marcus Ericsson (Sauber C36) 5 places grid penalty due to unscheduled gearbox change.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.