F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Starting Grid 2017 Singapore F1 GP

F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Singapore F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

F1 Grid 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:39,491
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:39,8140,323
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:39,8400,349
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:40,0690,578
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:40,1260,635
677Valtteri BottasMercedes1:40,8101,319
727Nico HülkenbergRenault1:41,0131,522
814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:41,1791,688
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:41,3981,907
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:42,0562,565
1130Jolyon PalmerRenault1:42,1072,616
1211Sergio PérezForce India1:42,2462,755
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:42,3382,847
1431Esteban OconForce India1:42,7603,269
158Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:43,8834,392
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:43,7564,265
1719Felipe MassaWilliams1:44,0144,523
1818Lance StrollWilliams1:44,7285,237
1994Pascal WehrleinSauber1:45,0595,568
209Marcus EricssonSauber1:45,5706,079

Note: Car nr. 9 - Marcus Ericsson (Sauber C36) 5 places grid penalty due to unscheduled gearbox change.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close