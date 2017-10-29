F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Mexico F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position for the 2017 edition of the Mexican Grand Prix. If Vettel wins the race the British driver has to finish 5th to clinch his 4th Formula 1 drivers title.

McLaren again had to switch their Honda power units.

Penalties:

35 places: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 for use of additional power unit elements.

20 places: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 for use of additional power unit elements.

15 places: Pierre Gasley, Toro Rosso STR13 for use of additional power unit elements.

Here you can see an overview of the amount of power unit parts are used on the car that each driver uses.

ICE = Internal Combustion Engine

TC = Turbo Charger

MGU-H = Motor Generator Unit-Heat

MGU-K = Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic

ES = Energy Store (battery)

CE = Control Electronics

