Starting Grid 2017 Mexico F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position for the 2017 edition of the Mexican Grand Prix. If Vettel wins the race the British driver has to finish 5th to clinch his 4th Formula 1 drivers title.
McLaren again had to switch their Honda power units.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16,488
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16,574
|0,086
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16,934
|0,446
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:16,958
|0,470
|5
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:17,238
|0,750
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:17,437
|0,949
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:17,447
|0,959
|8
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:17,466
|0,978
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:17,794
|1,306
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:17,807
|1,319
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:18,099
|1,611
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:19,159
|2,671
|13
|36
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|no time
|-
|14
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Unknown MSR shortcode - msr_teMCLam
|1:19,176
|2,688
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:19,333
|2,845
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:19,443
|2,955
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:19,473
|2,985
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|19
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|no time
|-
Penalties:
Here you can see an overview of the amount of power unit parts are used on the car that each driver uses.
|Driver
|Team
|ICE
|TC
|MGU-H
|MGU-K
|ES
|CE
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|5
|6
|3
|4
|4
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|8
|10
|10
|8
|7
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|9
|11
|11
|8
|6
|6
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|6
|5
|6
|3
|5
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|5
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|5
|6
|6
|3
|4
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
ICE = Internal Combustion Engine
TC = Turbo Charger
MGU-H = Motor Generator Unit-Heat
MGU-K = Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic
ES = Energy Store (battery)
CE = Control Electronics
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.