F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Starting Grid 2017 Mexico F1 GP

F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Mexico F1 GP

Autodromo Hernandes Rodriguez start grid

Autodromo Hernandes Rodriguez start grid

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix  
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position for the 2017 edition of the Mexican Grand Prix. If Vettel wins the race the British driver has to finish 5th to clinch his 4th Formula 1 drivers title.

McLaren again had to switch their Honda power units.

Start grid 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
15Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16,488
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,5740,086
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,9340,446
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16,9580,470
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:17,2380,750
631Esteban OconForce India1:17,4370,949
73Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:17,4470,959
827Nico HülkenbergRenault1:17,4660,978
955Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:17,7941,306
1011Sergio PérezForce India1:17,8071,319
1119Felipe MassaWilliams1:18,0991,611
1218Lance StrollWilliams1:19,1592,671
1336Antonio GiovinazziSauberno time-
149Marcus EricssonUnknown MSR shortcode - msr_teMCLam1:19,1762,688
1594Pascal WehrleinSauber1:19,3332,845
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:19,4432,955
178Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:19,4732,985
1814Fernando AlonsoMcLarenno time-
192Stoffel VandoorneMcLarenno time-
2010Pierre GaslyToro Rossono time-

Penalties:

  • 35 places: Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 for use of additional power unit elements.
  • 20 places: Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 for use of additional power unit elements.
  • 15 places: Pierre Gasley, Toro Rosso STR13 for use of additional power unit elements.

Here you can see an overview of the amount of power unit parts are used on the car that each driver uses.

DriverTeamICETCMGU-HMGU-KESCE
Lewis HamiltonMercedes444433
Valtteri BottasMercedes444433
Daniel RicciardoRed Bull556333
Max VerstappenRed Bull656344
Sebastian VettelFerrari555444
Kimi RäikkönenFerrari444444
Sergio PérezForce India444422
Esteban OconForce India444432
Felipe MassaWilliams444432
Lance StrollWilliams444422
Fernando AlonsoMcLaren81010876
Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren91111866
Brendon HartleyToro Rosso656355
Pierre GaslyToro Rosso556334
Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team444444
Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team444444
Nico HülkenbergRenault556444
Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault566344
Marcus EricssonSauber444444
Pascal WehrleinSauber444444

ICE = Internal Combustion Engine
TC = Turbo Charger
MGU-H = Motor Generator Unit-Heat
MGU-K = Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic
ES = Energy Store (battery)
CE = Control Electronics

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now