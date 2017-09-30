F1-Fansite.com

Starting Grid 2017 Malaysian F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

F1 Grid 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30,076
2 7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 1:30,121 0,045
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30,541 0,465
4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:30,595 0,519
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:30,758 0,682
6 31 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:31,478 1,402
7 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:31,582 1,506
8 27 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 1:31,607 1,531
9 11 Sergio Pérez Force India 1:31,658 1,582
10 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:31,704 1,628
11 19 Felipe Massa Williams 1:32,034 1,958
12 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1:32,100 2,024
13 18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:32,307 2,231
14 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso 1:32,402 2,326
15 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:32,558 2,482
16 8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 1:33,308 3,232
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:33,434 3,358
18 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:33,483 3,407
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:33,970 3,894
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari no time -

