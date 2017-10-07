Starting Grid 2017 Japanese F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27,319
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:27,791
|0,472
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:28,306
|0,987
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28,332
|1,013
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:29,111
|1,792
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:27,651
|0,332
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:29,260
|1,941
|8
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:29,480
|2,161
|9
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:29,778
|2,459
|10
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:28,498
|1,179
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:29,879
|2,560
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:29,972
|2,653
|13
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30,849
|3,530
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:31,317
|3,998
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:31,409
|4,090
|16
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:31,597
|4,278
|17
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:31,885
|4,566
|18
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:30,022
|2,703
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,413
|3,094
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:30,687
|3,368
Penalties:
