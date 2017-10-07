F1-Fansite.com

Starting Grid 2017 Japanese F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.

F1 Grid 2017 Japanese Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:27,319
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27,7910,472
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:28,3060,987
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28,3321,013
531Esteban OconForce India1:29,1111,792
677Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27,6510,332
711Sergio PérezForce India1:29,2601,941
819Felipe MassaWilliams1:29,4802,161
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:29,7782,459
107Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:28,4981,179
1127Nico HülkenbergRenault1:29,8792,560
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:29,9722,653
138Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:30,8493,530
1410Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:31,3173,998
1518Lance StrollWilliams1:31,4094,090
169Marcus EricssonSauber1:31,5974,278
1794Pascal WehrleinSauber1:31,8854,566
1830Jolyon PalmerRenault1:30,0222,703
1955Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:30,4133,094
2014Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:30,6873,368

Penalties:

  • Car 7, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari | 5 place grid penalty | Replacement Gearbox
  • Car 14, Fernando Alonso, McLaren | 35 place grid penalty | Additional power unit
  • Car 30, Jolyon Palmer | 20 place grid penalty | Additional power unit
  • Car 55, Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso | 20 place grid penalty | Additional power unit
  • Car 77, Valtteri Bottas | 5 place grid penalty | Replacement Gearbox

