Starting Grid 2017 Italian F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

F1 Grid 2017 Italian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:35,554
218Lance StrollWilliams1:37,0321,478
331Esteban OconForce India1:37,7192,165
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:37,8332,279
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:37,9872,433
65Sebastian VettelFerrari1:38,0642,510
719Felipe MassaWilliams1:38,2512,697
826Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:38,2452,691
920Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:40,4894,935
1011Sergio PérezForce India1:37,5822,028
119Marcus EricssonSauber1:41,7326,178
1294Pascal WehrleinSauber1:41,8756,321
1333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:36,7021,148
1427Nico HülkenbergRenault1:38,0592,505
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:38,5262,972
163Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:36,8411,287
1730Jolyon PalmerRenault1:40,6465,092
182Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:39,1573,603
1914Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:38,2022,648
208Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:43,3557,801

Penalties:
25 places: car 2 (Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren) additional power unit
5 places: car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull) replacement gearbox
20 places: car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull) additional power unit
5 places: car 11 (Sergio Perez, Force India) replacement gearbox
35 places: car 14 (Fernando Alonso, McLaren) additional power unit
10 places: car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg, Renault) additional power unit
15 places: car 30 (Jolyon Palmer, Renault) additional power unit
20 places: car 33 (Max Verstappen, Red Bull) additional power unit
10 places: car 55  (Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso) additional power unit

