Starting Grid 2017 Italian F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:35,554
|2
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:37,032
|1,478
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:37,719
|2,165
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:37,833
|2,279
|5
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:37,987
|2,433
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:38,064
|2,510
|7
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:38,251
|2,697
|8
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:38,245
|2,691
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:40,489
|4,935
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:37,582
|2,028
|11
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:41,732
|6,178
|12
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:41,875
|6,321
|13
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:36,702
|1,148
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:38,059
|2,505
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:38,526
|2,972
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:36,841
|1,287
|17
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:40,646
|5,092
|18
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:39,157
|3,603
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:38,202
|2,648
|20
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:43,355
|7,801
Penalties:
25 places: car 2 (Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren) additional power unit
5 places: car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull) replacement gearbox
20 places: car 3 (Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull) additional power unit
5 places: car 11 (Sergio Perez, Force India) replacement gearbox
35 places: car 14 (Fernando Alonso, McLaren) additional power unit
10 places: car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg, Renault) additional power unit
15 places: car 30 (Jolyon Palmer, Renault) additional power unit
20 places: car 33 (Max Verstappen, Red Bull) additional power unit
10 places: car 55 (Carlos Sainz, Toro Rosso) additional power unit
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.